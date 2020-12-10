Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Sells $532,323.04 in Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,488.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AMOT opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.72.
Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $824,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMOT. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.
About Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
