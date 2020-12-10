Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Sells $532,323.04 in Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,488.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AMOT opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $824,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMOT. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.