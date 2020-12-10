Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 62,408 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,408 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.65% of Methode Electronics worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 367,882 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 139,533 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $2,850,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 95.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.