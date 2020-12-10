Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Alico has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ALCO opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. Alico has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $236.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

