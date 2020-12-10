Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.