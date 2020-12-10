Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AICAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air China from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Air China has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.01.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

