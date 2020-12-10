Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 246.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $252.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 44.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.