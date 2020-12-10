Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) and Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Financial Contrast

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) and Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aenza S.A.A. and Williams Industrial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Williams Industrial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A Williams Industrial Services Group 0.53% 3.62% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Williams Industrial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.34 -$265.15 million N/A N/A Williams Industrial Services Group $245.79 million 0.20 $2.19 million $0.05 39.60

Williams Industrial Services Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aenza S.A.A..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Industrial Services Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Williams Industrial Services Group beats Aenza S.A.A. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities. It also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services for power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition the company offers oil and gas construction and maintenance services, such as civil structural installation, piping installation and maintenance, and electrical system installation, as well as other work at storage terminals, refineries, and chemical plants; services to convert analog control systems to digital control systems to enhance reliability and accuracy, and increase output of operating plants; and nuclear decommissioning services. Further, it installs, maintains, and modifies water and wastewater systems, including piping, pumping, storage tanks, and other related facilities; and replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plants It markets its services through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

