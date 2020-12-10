Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADYEY. Loop Capital began coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.