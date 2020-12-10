Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEO stock opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC Limited has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

