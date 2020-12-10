Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 133 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $71,856,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $37,204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,721 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of KLA by 3,684.6% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 84,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $256.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.39. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $268.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

