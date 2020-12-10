Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 496,561 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,712,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Qorvo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $127.19. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $170.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

