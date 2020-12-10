Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,249 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 195.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amphenol by 171.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Amphenol by 621.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $135.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

