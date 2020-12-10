Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $449.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.