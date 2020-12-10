Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $90.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

