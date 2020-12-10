Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Shares of COR stock opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.69. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

