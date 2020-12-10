Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,591,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 961,712 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 806,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 143,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

