Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,906 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AMC Entertainment worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $3.86 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $530.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 144.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.