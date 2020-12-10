Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,409 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,771 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.