Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,737 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Relx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Relx by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Relx by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 97,087 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

