Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,303 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGR. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 101,949 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BGR opened at $7.46 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.