Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Lessened by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,066,698 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.31% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $302,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,106 shares of company stock worth $7,505,903. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

