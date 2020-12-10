Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.30.

NYSE:AAP opened at $157.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.26. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

