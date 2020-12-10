Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Polar Capital LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,883 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.2% of Polar Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $293,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 55.6% in the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 140,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,660,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 799.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,073 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 14.8% in the third quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 63,393 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total transaction of $1,181,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $5,118,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

