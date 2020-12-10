Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATNM. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.