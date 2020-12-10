Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ATNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 21st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.
Shares of ATNM opened at $11.14 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.47.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.