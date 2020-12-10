ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Purchases $99,918.00 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $267,780.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 25.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

