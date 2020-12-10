Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Major Shareholder Sells $710,903.20 in Stock

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $710,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acamar Partners Acquisition alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $258,750.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00.

NASDAQ ACAM opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.