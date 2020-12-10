935 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 935 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after buying an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 422,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,679,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

CRL opened at $240.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.84. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $257.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.