88,914 Shares in American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $1,482,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,712,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $8,715,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $20,118,000.

Get American Well alerts:

NASDAQ AMWL opened at $29.80 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.