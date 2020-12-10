88,914 Shares in American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $1,482,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,712,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $8,715,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $20,118,000.
NASDAQ AMWL opened at $29.80 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15.
Several research firms recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.
About American Well
American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.
