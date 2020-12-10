8,131 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after purchasing an additional 733,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 553.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,484,000 after purchasing an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,169 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $196.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.41. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.