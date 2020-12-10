7,625 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 194.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 13,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12,675.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 38,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,263,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

