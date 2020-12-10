500 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 12,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,047.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.