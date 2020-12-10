4,921 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,921 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 122.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

