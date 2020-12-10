4,062 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

