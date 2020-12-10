39,477 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

