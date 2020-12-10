3,848 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 25,845 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $3,397,583.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,844 shares of company stock worth $14,467,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $148.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

