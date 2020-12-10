34,985 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 in the last three months.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.