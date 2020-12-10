3,484 Shares in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 746,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

