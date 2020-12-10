3,071 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,625 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 3,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.