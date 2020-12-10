27,656 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

