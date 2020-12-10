17,891 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after buying an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Buckle by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after buying an additional 631,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after buying an additional 277,577 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Buckle stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.48%. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 40,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,505.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,962 in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

