15,988 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $148,000.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,189,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $506,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,217 shares of company stock worth $11,351,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

TNDM stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

