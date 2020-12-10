15,910 Shares in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Weld Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Allegiance Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 23.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABTX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,032.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $151,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $352,440 over the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

