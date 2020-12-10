1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $406,980.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $406,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FLWS stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.