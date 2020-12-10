1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $406,980.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $406,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

