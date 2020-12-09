Zumiez Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

ZUMZ opened at $37.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $948.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zumiez by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 7,790 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $290,567.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,101 shares in the company, valued at $936,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,416. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

