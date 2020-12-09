Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 375,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.