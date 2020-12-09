Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Buy

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,114,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

