Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Buy

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Apyx Medical stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 273.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 107,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

