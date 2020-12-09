Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Shares of IVC stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $328.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.00. Invacare has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Invacare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invacare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invacare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

