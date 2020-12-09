Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Sell

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Shares of DOCU opened at $234.82 on Monday. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.54 and its 200-day moving average is $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.81 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,098 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,130,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2,307.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

